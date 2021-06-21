HyperX adds pink colorway to Cloud Stinger gaming headset line

HyperX has expanded its award-winning Cloud Stinger family to include a new pink colorway. The latest Cloud Stinger gaming headset combines a fresh new pink color scheme with signature HyperX comfort, optimal audio performance and gaming-grade sound quality.

Weighing just 275 grams, Cloud Stinger brings gamers a stylish, lightweight headset with convenient features, including 90-degree rotating ear cups to provide an adaptive fit. The headset utilises 50mm directional drivers that position and deliver high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision.

“The HyperX Cloud Stinger headset has been well-received since its 2016 launch, bringing home many awards including the iF DESIGN AWARD. We are excited to add the pink colorway to provide users with another headset choice that offers the same great comfort and sound as the original,” said HyperX audio business manager Nate Almond.

Cloud Stinger features signature HyperX comfort with plush memory foam and soft leatherette. The headset also offers a convenient set of features, including a swivel-to-mute microphone, adjustable steel sliders for long-lasting durability, and volume controls on the headset. The Cloud Stinger gaming headset’s built-in passive noise cancellation microphone is certified by TeamSpeak and Discord for seamless chat compatibility.