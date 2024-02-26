HoYoverse has announced that the second part of its ARPG title Honkai Impact 3rd is set to release on 29 February 2024.

During the journey of part 1 and part 1.5, players the brave girls called Valkyries fought alongside each other against the spreading Honkai disaster and created lasting memories together. In part 2, players will team up with new characters and set off to Mars together. New maps, combats and monsters are also a part of the upcoming journey.

Honkai Impact 3rd will continue to support PC and mobile cross-save in part 2. The game is available on Steam and Epic Store. Besides, it will also come to the Mac App Store soon.

At the beginning of part 2, players will meet with three new friends – Senadina, the lively and uplifting girl with striking red hair; Helia, the skilled warrior and reliable partner; and Coralie, the petite girl with a giant hammer as her weapon. Accompanied by the three new team members, players will tour different places on Mars. Firstly, Oxia City, a modern metropolis with game arcades and shopping malls. There are also various stores and shops to visit. Players can also jump or teleport within the city to move at a faster speed. The other city, Langqiu, has a totally different vibe and the overall architectural design features a touch of steampunk style.

In the upcoming part 2, the combat system will receive a comprehensive optimisation. The new monsters become more intelligent that they will rest or entertain themselves in their free time, and while in battle, they have more diverse skills that require players to demonstrate more flexible combat mechanics. As aerial combat becomes highly utilised in part 2, more characters will be capable of fighting in the air. Among the new characters, Senadina has special expertise in aerial combat and can perform a set of aerial multi combo. She also has a unique, funny, and chill fighting style as she chooses a yoyo as her weapon in combat. In addition, the Astral Ring system will also be added to part 2’s combat. The Astral Ring accumulates energy during fights and when sufficiently charged, the characters will shortly enter a state that enables simultaneous burst skills, granting an easier and more direct option to deal burst damage.

To celebrate the grand opening of part 2, a series of time-limited in-game events and bountiful benefits are coming as well. By accumulating logins, players can receive limited-time rewards, including battlesuit supply cards, S-rank battlesuit option 2024, anniversary stigmata, and anniversary emblems. Players can also get Coralie’s character card, her recommended weapon, and an anniversary frame by exploring the main story chapter and completing main story tasks. Meanwhile, participating in the featured event will also offer the opportunity to obtain Disciplinary Perdition’s new outfit.