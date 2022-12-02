The Metaverse, Games, Esports, and NFT (MGEN) Summit, organised by Animation Xpress to honour the achievements of the sector, was successfully wrapped up on 2 December. Following the summit, the most prestigious industry leaders gathered for the grand award ceremony known as the Games, Esports, and Meta (GEM) Awards to honour and recognise the talent behind the Indian Gaming, Esports, and Meta industry.

MGEN Summit and GEM Awards 2022 were presented by dentsu gaming and associate partner Rockstar games, Metapolis served as the technology partner, Zapak and Reliance Games as industry partner. BenQ and Illusion Reality Studios were the support partners.



Here’s the complete list of GEM Awards 2022 winners:

Gaming Genres

Best Casual Game: Playbae for In My Shadow

Best Hyper Casual Game: Weloadin Studio for Dessert DIY

Best Midcore Game: Zatun for Down and Out

Best Hardcore Game: VOIDPEAK GAMES PVT. LTD for The Last Bastion

Best Indigenous Esports game: Nautilus Games for Real Cricket



Technical

Best Score/Music: AbracaDabra Software Solutions for Tanhaji – The Maratha Warrior and Frostwood Interactive for Forgotten Fields

Best Gaming Promo: Wayu Digital Studio for Mukti and GameEon Studios for Mumbai Gullies

Best Game Direction: Lucid labs for Possessions

Best Art Direction: Xigma Games for The Bonfire 2 Uncharted Shores

Meta Awards

Best Avatar Design: Metapolis for M-Genesis

Best Blockchain Game: SuperGaming Tower Conquest (web3 game) and Zetaverse Labs Ltd for BornToDie

Best Debut in Metaverse: Immersive Gamitronics Studios Pvt Ltd for Partynite – India का अपना Metaverse

Best Innovative NFT project: STAN for Esports Athletes & Gaming Creators

Best Metaverse Project: Immersive Gamitronics Studios Pvt Ltd for Partynite – India का अपना Metaverse

Best Web3 Startup: Indi.gg



Esports Awards

Best Esports Shoutcaster (English): Ranjit “MambaSR” Patel

Best Esports Shoutcaster (Hindi): Piyush “Spero” Bathla.

Best Esports Coach: Rahul ‘Osmium’ Sharma from 7 Sea Esports

Best Esports Broadcast Platform: LOCO

Best Esports Production: NODWIN Gaming from Battlegrounds Mobile India Master Series 2022

Best Esports Organiser: Skyesports

Best Esports Player: HARSH “GOBLIN” PAUDWAL (SouLGobLiN) and GANESH “SkRossi” GANGADHAR

Best Esports Team: Global Esports

Best Esports Tournament: 7Sea Esports for Gillette 7Sea Invitational and Skyesports for Skyesports Champions Series

Best Esports Brand Collaboration: 7Sea Esports for Gillette X 7Sea Invitational

Special Awards

Best Brand Game Collaboration: Reliance Games (Zapak Games) for Little Singham Tide Turners Plastic Challenge

Best Use of Gamification by Brand in a Campaign: Creative Galileo for Creative Galileo Kids Early Learning App

Best Brand Integration: Creative Galileo for Creative Galileo Kids Early Learning App

Best Gaming Institute: ICAT and Chitkara

Upcoming Game of the Year (Indie): Ogre Head Studio for Yodha

Male Gaming Content Creator of the Year (jury base): Naman “Mortal” Mathur

Female Gaming Content Creator of the Year (jury base): Monika “Savage Girl” and Payal “Payal Gaming” Dhare

Male Gaming Content Creator of the Year (fanbase): Tanmay “Scout” Singh

Female Gaming Content Creator of the Year (fanbase): Kaashvi “Kaash Plays” Hiranandani

Best Indie Studio of the Year: Xigma Games

Game Studio of the Year: XSQUADS Tech Private Limited

Movers & Shakers Investors: (Early stage): Jet Synthesys

Movers & Shakers Investors: (Later stage): Lumikai

Gaming Ambassador of the Year: Jonathan “Jonathan” Amaral for Gillette Get Your Game Face On

Movers & Shakers Government Entities: Telangana Government

Movers & Shakers Gaming: Gameberry Labs

Best Popular Esports Title (PC): Riot Games for Valorant

Best Popular Esports Title (Mobile): The Pokémon Company for Pokémon Unite

Best Influencer Agency: 8BIT CREATIVES and Trinity Gaming India

Aside from the Games, Esports and Meta awards, there was an incredible lineup of 22 cosplayers for the cosplay competition which was conducted with the support of Skyesports. Skyesports programme manager Surya Banu M aka Hikari assisted with cosplayer management. Kedar Pandit was crowned as the winner of the Cosplay Competition for cosplaying Velkhana Armour from Monster Hunter. He received a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

The electrifying beatboxing performance by Gaurav Gambhir aka D-Cypher added a gem to the Gem Awards.



