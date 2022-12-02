The Metaverse, Games, Esports, and NFT (MGEN) Summit, organised by Animation Xpress to honour the achievements of the sector, was successfully wrapped up on 2 December. Following the summit, the most prestigious industry leaders gathered for the grand award ceremony known as the Games, Esports, and Meta (GEM) Awards to honour and recognise the talent behind the Indian Gaming, Esports, and Meta industry.
MGEN Summit and GEM Awards 2022 were presented by dentsu gaming and associate partner Rockstar games, Metapolis served as the technology partner, Zapak and Reliance Games as industry partner. BenQ and Illusion Reality Studios were the support partners.
Here’s the complete list of GEM Awards 2022 winners:
Gaming Genres
Best Casual Game: Playbae for In My Shadow
Best Hyper Casual Game: Weloadin Studio for Dessert DIY
Best Midcore Game: Zatun for Down and Out
Best Hardcore Game: VOIDPEAK GAMES PVT. LTD for The Last Bastion
Best Indigenous Esports game: Nautilus Games for Real Cricket
Technical
Best Score/Music: AbracaDabra Software Solutions for Tanhaji – The Maratha Warrior and Frostwood Interactive for Forgotten Fields
Best Gaming Promo: Wayu Digital Studio for Mukti and GameEon Studios for Mumbai Gullies
Best Game Direction: Lucid labs for Possessions
Best Art Direction: Xigma Games for The Bonfire 2 Uncharted Shores
Meta Awards
Best Avatar Design: Metapolis for M-Genesis
Best Blockchain Game: SuperGaming Tower Conquest (web3 game) and Zetaverse Labs Ltd for BornToDie
Best Debut in Metaverse: Immersive Gamitronics Studios Pvt Ltd for Partynite – India का अपना Metaverse
Best Innovative NFT project: STAN for Esports Athletes & Gaming Creators
Best Metaverse Project: Immersive Gamitronics Studios Pvt Ltd for Partynite – India का अपना Metaverse
Best Web3 Startup: Indi.gg
Esports Awards
Best Esports Shoutcaster (English): Ranjit “MambaSR” Patel
Best Esports Shoutcaster (Hindi): Piyush “Spero” Bathla.
Best Esports Coach: Rahul ‘Osmium’ Sharma from 7 Sea Esports
Best Esports Broadcast Platform: LOCO
Best Esports Production: NODWIN Gaming from Battlegrounds Mobile India Master Series 2022
Best Esports Organiser: Skyesports
Best Esports Player: HARSH “GOBLIN” PAUDWAL (SouLGobLiN) and GANESH “SkRossi” GANGADHAR
Best Esports Team: Global Esports
Best Esports Tournament: 7Sea Esports for Gillette 7Sea Invitational and Skyesports for Skyesports Champions Series
Best Esports Brand Collaboration: 7Sea Esports for Gillette X 7Sea Invitational
Special Awards
Best Brand Game Collaboration: Reliance Games (Zapak Games) for Little Singham Tide Turners Plastic Challenge
Best Use of Gamification by Brand in a Campaign: Creative Galileo for Creative Galileo Kids Early Learning App
Best Brand Integration: Creative Galileo for Creative Galileo Kids Early Learning App
Best Gaming Institute: ICAT and Chitkara
Upcoming Game of the Year (Indie): Ogre Head Studio for Yodha
Male Gaming Content Creator of the Year (jury base): Naman “Mortal” Mathur
Female Gaming Content Creator of the Year (jury base): Monika “Savage Girl” and Payal “Payal Gaming” Dhare
Male Gaming Content Creator of the Year (fanbase): Tanmay “Scout” Singh
Female Gaming Content Creator of the Year (fanbase): Kaashvi “Kaash Plays” Hiranandani
Best Indie Studio of the Year: Xigma Games
Game Studio of the Year: XSQUADS Tech Private Limited
Movers & Shakers Investors: (Early stage): Jet Synthesys
Movers & Shakers Investors: (Later stage): Lumikai
Gaming Ambassador of the Year: Jonathan “Jonathan” Amaral for Gillette Get Your Game Face On
Movers & Shakers Government Entities: Telangana Government
Movers & Shakers Gaming: Gameberry Labs
Best Popular Esports Title (PC): Riot Games for Valorant
Best Popular Esports Title (Mobile): The Pokémon Company for Pokémon Unite
Best Influencer Agency: 8BIT CREATIVES and Trinity Gaming India
Aside from the Games, Esports and Meta awards, there was an incredible lineup of 22 cosplayers for the cosplay competition which was conducted with the support of Skyesports. Skyesports programme manager Surya Banu M aka Hikari assisted with cosplayer management. Kedar Pandit was crowned as the winner of the Cosplay Competition for cosplaying Velkhana Armour from Monster Hunter. He received a cash prize of Rs 25,000.
The electrifying beatboxing performance by Gaurav Gambhir aka D-Cypher added a gem to the Gem Awards.