The Festival of Legends arrives in Hearthstone Battlegrounds season four, beginning 10 May! The new hero Rock Master Voone is headlining with 58 musical minions in his entourage along with a truckload of festival-themed cosmetics!

NEW MINIONS

Festivalgoers will notice a good deal of demons even bigger in size, some mechs more magnetic than ever before, and Murlocs that not only buff your board but buff your hand as well!

WELCOME ROCK MASTER VOONE

A festival headliner you won’t want to miss, Rock Master Voone carries an Upbeat Harmony passive Hero power: at the end of every third turn, the left-most card in your hand is automatically duplicated. Keep count to make sure you optimise that free duplication!

POISONOUS BECOMES VENOMOUS

Nature gets an adjustment! Minions with the keyword Poisonous will now be Venomous—a change that heavily alters gameplay strategy. Where previously Poisonous destroyed any minion it dealt damage to, Venomous will only destroy the first minion it deals damage to.

E.T.C’S WORLD TOUR MERCH ALERT