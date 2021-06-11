Guest Column| Five ultimate features gamers look for in their app player

Gaming aficionados always discover the best ways to enjoy all their favourite games, using the best possible tools and methods. One product that gamers worldwide are increasingly using and looking for feature-packed options is the App Player.

App Player is an excellent tool that helps to play android games without any delays and lags and supports complex graphic and technology designs. App Player provides a smooth gaming experience for gaming laptop players.

Several app players are available in the market, but gamers look for that right mix of features that makes it a power-packed product. Here are features in an app player that gamers look for:

Less RAM Usage – RAM consumption is an essential feature for gamers. RAM enables the efficient loading of games. Gamers are now able to play their favourite games as they can run on low-end devices. An extreme lack of RAM could even prevent the game and gives better streaming quality. With less RAM, many gamers could not explore the app player potential because most of the app players in the market demand at least mid-level machines, the PC cannot store all the game information it needs to operate effectively, which results in choppy frame rates and poor efficiency.

Run more instances – Executing a series of multi-instance features for additional utility. Allows the gamers to play more games simultaneously. For instance, it helps you achieve an even higher level of automation. Whether it’s collecting resources, skipping the tutorial phase. Stable FPS, especially for RPG games such as Epic 7, Summoners War, and Seven Deadly Sins. High FPS for action games such as Free Fire

Faster Setup / App Launch time – While playing the game, gamers expect a lesser launch time or app to be responsive and fast to load. An app with a slow start time might disappoint the gamers by not meeting this expectation. A more rapid setup helps to get the game ready in no time.

Advanced Game Controls – Customised game controls give players the privilege to play the way they want. They can resolve various issues like faulty or misaligned game controls and are updated regularly.

Memory Trim Too l- The memory trim tool feature helps gamers get unused RAM freed and release the system immediately. This feature instantly gets the PC back to its usual speed and performance, preventing gamers from lags and other hinders cause due to less RAM space.

What can be more incredible than intensifying your gaming experience on the big screen with the help of a powerful app player that makes playing an absolute pleasure.

(This article has been contributed by BlueStacks Senior Product manager Harsh Singh AnimationXpress does not necessarily subscribe to these views.)