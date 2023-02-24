App growth and monetisation platform, GreedyGame, has announced that it will participate in the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC). The company will highlight its adtech solutions designed for small and medium app developers, businesses and websites to generate revenue and acquire genuine users.

Tech companies from all over the world will showcase their latest products and innovations at the event which will be held in Barcelona, Spain, between 27 February and 2 March.

GreedyGame said in a statement, “The Mobile World Congress is a significant event in the mobile technology industry, and GreedyGame is excited to be a part of it.” It is an opportunity for small and medium app developers and businesses to generate revenue through in-app and native advertising and its solutions in ORTB (Open Real Time Bidding). The company also provides advanced analytics via ‘Insights’ to help their clients measure the effectiveness of their campaigns.

The company believes that there is a genuine lack of information on how businesses can leverage adtech in creating multiple revenue streams and increasing their earnings. With a decade of experience and knowledge of adtech, the company is slowly expanding into different international markets and solving challenges in accessing premium demand and easy technology integration.