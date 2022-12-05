Outplay Entertainment, an independent mobile game developer in the U.K., has unveiled a month of festive fun for its culinary mobile puzzle game, Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast, including new recipes, kitchen decorations and themed events.

Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast’s festive frolics are available now until 29 December, giving players access to several festive events. Baking Bingo and Market Day events return with a festive makeover, offering fun and alternative ways to earn coins and win exclusive in-game prizes and seasonal decorations, including a snow globe, Christmas tree, stockings and a festive wreath. Team Trophy Tournament also returns with a seasonal update, giving players the opportunity to work in teams to collect trophies and win some festive treats.

Players can also blast their way through levels for the chance to get their hands on two festive recipes to inspire their own Christmas menu. A Festive Bombe recipe will be available for players with a sweet tooth from 8 December, with the addition of an exclusive recipe for Kabocha Squash Mac ‘n’ Cheese, available from 22 December.

Outplay Entertainment president and co-founder Richard Hare said, “The festive update to Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast is full of seasonal delights and our newest event transports players to beautiful cities around the world – the city of love, Paris, being the first. We wish all our players a fun and relaxing holiday season and hope they enjoy all the seasonal events and content in Chef Blast throughout December, including an exclusive new winter recipe!”

If all that festive fun wasn’t enough, a brand-new Side Map event is live in game now. Running until 7 December, the Side Map event gives players the opportunity to escape to Paris and earn exclusive local recipes to impress their friends and family. A brand-new giveaway is also due to be announced soon, allowing players to enter for the chance to travel to an exclusive upcoming Side Map location.