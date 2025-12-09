Global Game Jam and Games for Change expand collaboration through joint initiatives for young game creators worldwide

Global Game Jam (GGJ) and Games for Change (G4C) are entering a new phase of their multi-year partnership to inspire creativity, critical thinking, and social impact among young game creators. Together, the organisations are launching two aligned initiatives for the 2025–2026 cycle: GGJ Next (for ages 10–18) and the G4C–GGJ Next Gen Expert Jam (for ages 18–25).

While the collaboration is already underway, the jam window is open until March 2026, giving participants around the world the opportunity to create digital games, tabletop games, character designs or game trailers addressing real-world challenges. Both programs support participants in developing games for the G4C Student Challenge, the world’s largest social-impact game design competition for youth.

“Collaboration is a core tenet of Global Game Jam,” GGJ executive director Maria Burns Ortiz said. “Partnering with Games for Change allows us both to bring our youth jams to a wider international audience in support of our shared mission to empower the next generation of game creators.”

GGJ NEXT: world’s largest student game jam (ages 10–18)

GGJ Next returns as an accessible, global event where young creators can develop essential STEAM skills, including coding, creativity, collaboration, and problem solving.

Jam window: 15 November 2025 – 15 March 2026

Games created during the jam may be submitted to the G4C Student Challenge, where the Game of the Year winner receives a USD $10,000 scholarship shared among the team.

New for 2026: Global Game Jam will introduce country-level awards, recognising standout GGJ Next submissions from each participating nation.

To host a GGJ Next site: Those interested in hosting their own GGJ Next jam can begin by completing the GGJ Next Interest Form and registering their site at globalgamejam.org. Hosts should select ‘Host a Jam Site’ and choose ‘GGJ Next’ as their audience. After registration, a regional organiser will schedule a short interview to guide them through the process.

The jam structure is designed to align with school and after-school schedules, making participation more accessible for students worldwide.

To join as a jammer: Young creators can participate through any registered local site. If no jam is available in their area, they can join virtually via the GGJ Next itch.io page.

The themes for GGJ Next 2026 are directly aligned with the G4C Student Challenge themes:

Outgrow hunger- Design a game where players care for a natural space that nourishes and supports a community. Inspire players to explore, protect, and grow their world.

Design a game where players care for a natural space that nourishes and supports a community. Inspire players to explore, protect, and grow their world. Own the road- Create a game that promotes safer behaviour in and around vehicles, reducing the risks associated with road environments. Games should educate, engage, and empower players to make smart, life-saving decisions on the road.

Create a game that promotes safer behaviour in and around vehicles, reducing the risks associated with road environments. Games should educate, engage, and empower players to make smart, life-saving decisions on the road. All in for nature: reefs & rainforests- Draw inspiration from the natural world. Focus on a reef or rainforest near your home, one you dream of visiting, or a fictional ecosystem of your own creation. Design a game that tells the story of a reef or rainforest under threat, and how communities come together to protect it.

G4C–GGJ Next Gen Expert Jam: A jam for emerging creators (ages 18–25)

This aligned initiative invites emerging creators to develop games focused on global social challenges, with three ways to take part:

Join as a virtual jammer: itch.io jam page will serve as the central hub for all the information and event schedule. (Note: Uploading to itch.io does not equal a G4C submission – participants must also submit through the G4C Portal.) Participate during Global Game Jam 2026 (26 January – 1 February)

Jammers can take part by selecting one of the three G4C Diversifiers during GGJ. After uploading their GGJ project, participants receive instructions on submitting to the G4C Portal.

Participants may:

Submit their GGJ game as-is

Continue development until the March deadline

Post-GGJ, jammers will have access to feedback, mentors, and expert guidance.

Host an in-person jam at a college or university

To begin planning one can contact GGJ programs and events director Richard Hebblewhite.

G4C Student Challenge Requirements (ages 18–25)

Games must be browser-playable via URL

Must use a free/open development platform (Scratch, Unity, Construct, Co-Spaces, Twine, Godot, etc.)

Must address one of the three themes:

Outgrow hunger Own the road All in for nature: reefs & rainforests

Original work from teams of one to four creators

Eligible formats: digital games, tabletop games, game trailers, character design

Learn more: G4C Student Challenge Handbook

Awards

G4C Game of the Year: USD $10,000 scholarship (shared among team members).

Category recognitions:

Best theme-based game (three categories) Best tabletop game Best international game Best gameplay Best trailer Best Unity game

New for 2026: GGJ will recognise one outstanding game from each participating GGJ country.

Participants must select ‘Attended a Student Challenge Game Jam’ and ‘Yes, It was a Global Game Jam Event.’ when submitting via the G4C Portal.