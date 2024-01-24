Gigabyte has tied up with India’s esports tournament organiser Skyesports, to bring the Gigabyte Cafe League 2024, a grassroots-level esports tournament, where players from five different cities can compete in their local gaming cafes for bragging rights and a share of the Rs 1,25,000 prize pool.

The Gigabyte Cafe League 2024 will head to five different cities across India. In each city, players will have the chance to compete in an open-for-all Counter-Strike 2 tournament, featuring Rs 25,000 prize pool. Registrations for the tournament are currently open. After registering, players can head over to the below-mentioned cafes to take part in this competition.

Mumbai (Next Level Gaming, Goregaon): 26 to 28 January

Nasik (Next Level Gaming, Yeolekar Mala): 2 to 4 February

Faridabad (The Cabal): 9 to 11 February

Pune (Rapid Rounds Gaming Cafe): 16 to 18 February

The Kolkata edition was hosted in Fusion Max Cafe from 19 to 21 January.

Additionally, each city in the Gigabyte Cafe League 2024 will have a dedicated experience zone, offering players a chance to game on state-of-the-art Gigabyte laptops like the Gigabyte G5 MF and the Aorus 15 9KF.

Commenting on the tournament, Gigabyte India assistant general manager Supriya Gawde Mankame said, “Gigabyte is thrilled to be a catalyst in the resurgence of the vibrant gaming cafe culture in India, especially as we witness the post-Covid-19 return to the heart of gaming – the local cafes. The Gigabyte Cafe League 2024 is not just an esports tournament but also a celebration of the community in local gaming cafes across the country.”

Adding on the grassroots-level Gigabyte Cafe League, Skyesports global business partnerships head Sashank Bhandaru said, “Gaming cafes present the core of the Indian PC gaming culture and we are thrilled to be partnering with Gigabyte for the Gigabyte Cafe League 2024, elevating esports from the grassroots while showcasing Gigabyte laptops directly to gamers. Additionally, as pioneers of the Counter-Strike 2 esports ecosystem with our $1 million roadmap for the game in 2024, the association with Gigabyte came as a natural partnership as we look to support more grassroots initiatives for the promising gaming title.”

In each city, the Gigabyte Cafe League will happen over three days. In the first two days, the offline qualifiers will be held as the top local teams vie for a spot in the exciting finale on day three. Finally, the top teams will convene on day three, which will be a live-streamed affair on the Skyesports YouTube channel, to determine the city champions.