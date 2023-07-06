Gaming platform IndiaPlays has announced the addition to its senior leadership team – Ami Palan has been appointed as the head of marketing and strategy, while Yash Thakkar takes on the role of head of sales.

Palan, with prior experience as a brand and content strategist at PlayerzPot Media, brings a wealth of expertise in strategic brand solutions and go-to-market strategies. In her new role, she will lead IndiaPlays’ brand strategy and campaign initiatives, with a primary focus on establishing and strengthening the brand’s presence in the rapidly evolving online gaming landscape.

Thakkar brings over eight plus years of experience and strategic acumen to his role as the head of sales at IndiaPlays. Having worked as a deputy relationship manager at Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited and sales manager at Capital First Limited, Thakkar’s leadership skills will be instrumental in effectively managing sales teams and driving business growth for IndiaPlays.

Commenting on her appointment, Palan said, “I am delighted to assume the leadership of IndiaPlays’ marketing and strategy department, as we embark on an exhilarating journey in the dynamic online gaming industry. My goal is to establish a formidable brand presence, foster deep connections with our Poker, Rummy, and fantasy sports players, and propel the company’s growth to unprecedented heights. I eagerly look forward to working alongside talented individuals, fostering a culture of innovation, and steering the company’s growth trajectory towards new horizons.”

Commenting on his appointment, Thakkar said, “I am ecstatic to join IndiaPlays and lead the sales team. With my extensive experience and honed skills, I am eagerly poised to propel our business growth and solidify IndiaPlays’ remarkable position within the ever-evolving and vibrant online gaming industry. I am genuinely excited about the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead, and I am confident that together, we will achieve remarkable success and establish IndiaPlays as a true powerhouse in the gaming world.”

IndiaPlays COO Aaditya Shah expressed great enthusiasm about Palan and Thakkar joining the team, stating, “We are thrilled to announce the addition of Ami and Yash to the IndiaPlays team. Their exceptional backgrounds in marketing, strategy, and sales make them valuable assets as we strive to become a prominent name in the online gaming industry. With their profound experience, we are confident that they will play integral roles in shaping our path to success.”

These key appointments highlight IndiaPlays’ dedication to attracting top talent and reinforce its position as a key player in the online gaming industry.