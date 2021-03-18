GameAnalytics and Huawei Ecosystem join hands as the platform partner

GameAnalytics has joined the Huawei Ecosystem as the latest platform partner. The SDK (Software Development Kit) is now available to Huawei mobile game developers for easy integration.

“The reach of Huawei’s platform, alongside our analytics, game ops, and ad revenue reporting tools make for a great combination, and greatly simplify the work developers need to do in order to be successful with this new, exciting channel,” said GameAnalytics CEO Ioana Hreninciuc.

GameAnalytics empowers developers, helping them to build more engaging user experiences through a strong understanding of their game’s core metrics. GameAnalytics provides critical insights to help developers tap into the potential of their mobile games through collecting, analysing, and presenting game performance data. This includes everything from basic metrics (such as active users, retention, and playtime,) to more advanced analytics regarding ad revenue, virtual currency, and level progression.

The partnership brings mutual benefits to both parties; Huawei can continue growing its ecosystem with more platform partners and further support the success of its game developers. Simultaneously, GameAnalytics can leverage Huawei’s technological capabilities, enhancing its Android SDK to support OAID (Huawei Ads Kit) across all mobile devices. This enables HMS ecosystem game developers to integrate with the platform, to unlock deeper analysis and continue to grow their games.

Huawei aims to create an open and safe environment for all developers and partners in its Ecosystem. With these values, Huawei looks forward to helping its developers gain useful insights for their mobile games through its partnership with GameAnalytics, as well as helping GameAnalytics achieve success through Huawei’s global network. Huawei and GameAnalytics have now introduced free analytics to over 2.3 million developers worldwide, making the game development community inclusive and accessible for all.