The Esports Club (TEC) has raised $3 million in a pre-series A investment to expand its business activities across the Middle East and Southeast Asia and create a cutting-edge esports platform. The fund raise was supported by KOMLAY Group and SAMBAVANATH Group, as per Insidesports report.

The investment was secured by QuantAscend Consulting Global, investment bankers and CFO Advisors, and Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, a boutique Investment Banker and SEBI-registered (CAT- I) Merchant Banker.

“We are thrilled to have secured this funding and to be expanding our operations to new regions. Esports is a rapidly growing industry, and we are excited to be at the forefront of it. We are committed to building a strong and sustainable Esports ecosystem, and this funding will allow us to do just that. We are excited to bring our competitive tournaments, events, and content to new audiences, and to help cultivate the next generation of Esports talent,” said The Esports Club founder Vamsi Krishna.

The Esports Club will be introducing new regional initiatives, such as hiring regional broadcast talent, conducting events, and building a strong online presence, in addition to expanding its operations, events, and content creation. To encourage the growth of esports in these areas and to provide participants the chance to show off their abilities and seek careers in gaming, The Esports Club will engage closely with the local communities.

“Globally, esports is one of the fastest growing businesses in the entertainment industry and we are excited to be part of this growth with The Esports Club and the industry as a whole, “said of Beeline Capital Advisors Ahmedabad, Gujarat managing director CA Nikhil Shah.

“At QuantAscend Consulting Global, we have worked with the company from its formative years and we are delighted to find right set of investors who believe in the business model and subscribe to the vision of The Esports Club,” said QuantAscend Consulting Global co-founder Ramesh Babu.