Fanatical join hands with HP OMEN for a four week event,‘The Big OMEN Giveaway’

Fanatical has teamed up with HP OMEN for ‘The Big OMEN Giveaway’ a four-week event starting from 7 June with thousands of dollars worth prizes and across four main giveaways.

Fanatical, managing director Craig Johnson said, “We’re excited to be teaming up with our friends over at OMEN to give customers the chance to win some fantastic prizes throughout this event. As well as providing you with some of the best officially licensed PC games on the market, some of which will be up for grabs in these giveaways, we know it’s important that gamers have top-end equipment and accessories to match – so don’t miss out and good luck to everyone entering.”

The giveaways will start strong and end even stronger, with a variety of gaming accessories and games in the mix to be in with the chance of winning. Gamers will be provided with the latest gaming tech and accessories, OMEN also gives a chance to complete weekly challenges to earn rewards and free games, customise PC optimisation, sync lighting effects across OMEN devices and much more from gaming dashboard in the OMEN Gaming Hub – available to download now for free.

In the meantime, Fanatical’s BundleFest event is still live with exclusively curated collections of Steam PC games, including the brand-new Killer Bundle 17. All games across the Fanatical Store are officially licensed, rewarding the developers and publishers behind a whole host of fantastic games – with no grey keys!