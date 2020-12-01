EXP Esports bags FFCS Asia 2020 champion title and $80,000 prize money

EXP Esports were crowned the champions of the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) Asia 2020. The team achieved the top position at the leaderboard, with just one point ahead of the second-placed team, Kings of Gamers Club.

A total of six matches were played on three Free Fire maps named Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari. In the first half of this tournament, only RRQ Hades managed to grab a win but EXP esports gained the top spot due to their consistent gameplay. EXP won the fourth match and at the end of fifth game, KOG was at the top.

This tournament was the pinnacle of Free Fire esports for the Asian region in 2020 as the World Series was cancelled due to prevailing pandemic.The FFCS Asia had a prize pool of $300,000, w ith the victory, EXP Esports will get $80,000. The Continental Series has replaced the World Series this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides Asia, the FFCS is being held for the Americas and EMEA.

The Thai-team managed to beat them today, though, finishing at the top of the rankings table with 161 points and 41 kills. King of Gamers Club came in the second position with 160 points and 40 kills.