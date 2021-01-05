Exclusive: Veteran Anurag Khurana’s newest venture ‘Newgen Gaming’ aims to bring esports to masses

Gaming and esports veteran Anurag Khurana, the former Reliance Jio head of esports and Riot games’ country manager has founded his own venture, Newgen Gaming, according to his official LinkedIn post. Newgen Gaming will engage players and audiences of the country.

Before Newgen, Khurana was the Paytm First Games esports consultant and he took to social media to announce his newest venture as he updated his LinkedIn profile to “Newgen Gaming co-founder and CEO”.

What is Newgen Gaming? In conversation with Animationxpress Khurana shared, “Newgen Gaming is by gamers and for gamers. No matter if you are casual, hardcore or pro gamer – we plan to bring esports to the masses, starting from the grass root levels, all the way to the top. With this initiative, we plan to further the esports ecosystem of India by creating opportunities for players of all skill levels and bringing in engaging content around it.”

The company is at the nascent stage according to Khurana and he is working to make it prominent. Considering the recent boom in the gaming and esports industry in the country and Khurana’s expertise in the same, it is expected that the company might be looking at creating IPs, in the form of tournaments or leagues or even beyond. It is the perfect time given the current trends and prospects of the industry. Adding to what everyone can expect from Newgen Gaming he shared, “Well, we have quite an ambitious roadmap ahead of us. While I cannot talk much about it, we plan to engage players and audiences from across the country with our various offerings. Keep an eye out, there’s a lot to come!”

He didn’t disclose much about the venture but my prediction after speaking to him is that it will be an esports platform for one and for all, where everything related to gaming and esports will be under one roof.