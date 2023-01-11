‘Dungeons & Dragons’ game to get live-action web series adaptation from Paramount+

A Dungeons & Dragons fantasy role-playing game adaptation from Hasbro has received an eight-episode, straight-to-series order from Paramount+. eOne and Paramount Pictures’ co-production of the pilot episode will be directed by Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who also wrote the pilot script.

eOne and D&D are owned by toy maker Hasbro. The series’ executive producer, eOne, also worked with Paramount Pictures on the feature film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is scheduled for release on 31 March.

For about a year, the series project has been under development. Beginning in November, eOne put the project up for sale to potential buyers. Paramount+ emerged victorious with its straight-to-series deal.

The video game adaption of Halo, one of the streamer’s most well-liked originals, will be joined by the Dungeons & Dragons series at Paramount+. This is the most recent example of a recent resurgence in the adaptation of video games for television.



Following the company’s 2019 acquisition by Hasbro, eOne has made adapting Dungeons & Dragons for television a top priority under Global Television president Michael Lombardo.