Dream11 has come on board as Legends League Cricket’s official fantasy partner for the upcoming season of LLC Masters.

With 15 crores+ users and 1,000+ daily contestants, Dream11 will provide a massive boost to the company’s endeavour of taking the tournament to as many cricket fans as possible.

LLC Masters will consist of three teams – the India Maharajas, the Asia Lions and the World Giants. It will begin on 10 March 2023, at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The tournament will witness some of the greatest cricketers of all time dazzle the crowd for ten days.

Legends League Cricket CEO and co-founder Raman Raheja said, “It’s a great honour and privilege for us to have the biggest fantasy sports platforms as our fantasy partner. The partnership with Dream11 will definitely help the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters attract even more cricket fans around the world.”

The league can be watched from 8:00 p.m. IST and 5:30 p.m. AST on Star Sports Network. It will also stream LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.