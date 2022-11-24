‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ game to introduce ‘Toy Story’ questline

The Toy Story world and questline will be added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the upcoming update, which is scheduled to arrive on 6 December, as per the announcement made by developer Gameloft. It will be available on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Since Gameloft announced the significant upgrade in September, Disney Dreamlight Valley users have been waiting in anticipation. It follows a smaller update released in October that included Scar from The Lion King. In the new world introduced by the Toy Story update, which seems to be Andy’s room, players can shrink to toy size and aid Buzz Lightyear and Woody. Like other characters that arrive from realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it is possible that these characters will settle in the community and have their own storylines and relationships with other characters.
A number of special items, like the adorable Woody suit, will also be included in the Toy Story update. There could also be various house and world decorations.
With the Toy Story update, Gameloft will resolve a number of bugs, like they do with every release. You can keep track of the progress on the bug-tracking Trello board, where the developer publishes what it’s working on and what’s next, things like console crashes or item spawn rates.
On all of its platforms, Gameloft is also conducting a number of sales for Disney Dreamlight Valley. The Nintendo eShop, Epic Games Store, Steam, as well as the Microsoft and PlayStation stores all have both the standard edition and ultimate edition for sale.