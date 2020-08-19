Demand for Lenovo gaming PCs in consumer segment may almost double this year

PC maker Lenovo recently shared that the demand for personal computers grew 40-50 per cent in the last two months as compared to the year-ago period, and the contribution of gaming PCs to its consumer segment may almost double this year, according to ET.

“Consumer market is now growing at a much faster pace than pre-COVID-19 times. If we look at June and July sales, the market would have been 40-50 per cent higher than last year June and July. We clearly see the market growing in high double-digit in gaming. That will continue. With these laptops the value market will grow much higher than the volume market,” Lenovo CEO and MD Rahul Agarwal said while announcing three new gaming series laptops.