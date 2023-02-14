Adda52 is all set to welcome the nine finalists of the Adda52 Champions Leaderboard (ACL) 2.0 in Goa. The year-long leaderboard, which concluded on 31 December 2022, will witness an action-packed poker finale with nine players competing for the winner’s title on 19 February 2023 at Deltin Royale, Goa. The nine finalists hail from Delhi, Kanpur, Haryana, Pune and Goa. The winner will be crowned with the title of Adda52 Game Ambassador with a contract worth Rs 20 lakhs. From Delhi, poker players – Harsh Dembla, Karan Radia, Ashit Sharma and Arsh Grover qualified for the final leg.

The first person from Delhi to qualify for the finale was Harsh Dembla, a 32-year-old Business Professional. His family has always supported him in following his passion. He started playing poker four years ago and won his first big grand prize of Rs 3 Lakhs at a flagship programme by Adda52. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. Sharing his excitement for the upcoming final table at ACL 2.0, Dembla said, “Poker is all about skill. The bottom line is to have fun and enjoy it”.

Coming from a business-oriented family, Karan Radia, 37, chose to become a professional poker player. His hometown is London and he is currently living in Delhi. Karan first started playing poker when he was studying in Boston. When talking about what attracted him to the game, he shared, “The competitive element of poker is something which attracted me. It is such an intricately challenging game because one needs to master a number of different skills in order to become proficient.” He also added, “I love the freedom poker has created in my life. After a significant win, we are able to take as many days off as we desire. This allows us adequate time to pursue whatever other goals and passions we may have. That’s something which is pretty much unattainable in most professions out there.”

Ashit Sharma, 29, a professional poker player, started playing the game in college. Since then, it’s been a great journey of learning and winning for him. Talking about his family, he said, “My father is a Doctor and my Mother is an ex-IITian, both now retired”. He believes, “Poker is a game of constant evaluation and micro improvements, if done correctly it can help you grow in all spheres of life.Thanks to platforms like Adda52.com for giving an opportunity to the players to showcase their skills, talent and compete with others from across the country. ACL 2.0 is definitely an amazing rush!”

Arsh Grover, 26, the youngest qualifier from Delhi, is all set to bring his best in the finale of ACL 2.0. He said, “It’s been more than a decade that I have been playing poker. I am glad that Adda52.com provides multiple tournaments and formats through which there is room for an amateur to turn into a professional player while having a chance to learn from each and every tournament. I am set to face the competitors in the ACL 2.0 finale and look forward to becoming the next Adda52 Game Ambassador.”

Commenting on the tournament, Adda52 chief revenue officer Krishnendu Guha said, “It has been an amazing season with ACL 2.0, and the action is still not over as we move into the most anticipated poker game between the 9 finalists competing for the title of Adda52 Game Ambassador. We received a massive number of participants from across the country, and together they have made this season a huge success. The final leg of ACL 2.0 is expected to attract a lot of fans and supporters. So all the best to the finalists and the supporting city. Let’s see who comes out at the top to be our next Adda52 Game Ambassador.”

The crowning of the ACL 2022 winner will be done by the ACL 2021 winner Arun Sriram. Besides that, the next edition of Adda52 Champions Leaderboard, i.e. ACL 3.0 has already commenced on 1 February 2023 and will go on till 31 December 2023. The players will have the chance to participate and showcase their talent to win from the prize pool of Rs 1.7 crore GTD, including a contract of Rs 20 Lakhs for the winner, who will be crowned with the title of ‘Adda52 Game Ambassador’.