Danish fashion house unveiled an exclusive collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV at the Milan Fashion week in Italy.

The “Chthonic Penumbra” collection is an artistic vision born from the dark corners of a genre-defining game. The designs feature handcrafted elements in faux fur, vegan leather, feathers and plenty of gray and black hues, with softer compliments of whites, pearls, and chrome throughout. The dramatic showcase is meant to inspire images of hell as a beautiful place.

Attendees at the show were treated to a high concept journey through creative director Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen’s sculptural designs, inspired by themes from the world of Sanctuary and Diablo IV’s mother of Demons, Lilith. The show was also accompanied by dystopian-themed audio and vibrant, blood-red fabrics, creating a dramatic, legendary experience.

The pret-á-porter collection is set to debut as part of the fall/winter 2023 ready-to-wear showcase and will be available for purchase in summer 2023.