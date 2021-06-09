Crank Media introduces gaming division with the announcement of three new games

Crank Media has entered the Video Gaming world with three games currently in development, Baghdad Palace, Solomon’s Revenge and Kardashian Princess.

The three games were created by the Crank Media CEO Stephen Brown along with an experienced outside gaming production team in the USA and has now been brought into the companies’ fold, therefore creating Crank Gaming that will be involved in the development, marketing and monetisation of video games.

“The video game industry is growing so fast that some believe it will reach over $300 billion by 2025 and with billions of dollars in profit and with over 2.5 billion gamers around the world and growing, we can expect video game platforms to continue developing,” said Brown.

Crank Media is a Vancouver based multifaceted media company based, whose team is well-versed in a variety of media and content delivery platforms in Music, Film, TV and Gaming and is fast becoming a top-tier global media company which is aiming to tap the gamers market with the launch of the new games.



The company did not disclose any further details related to the the launch date of the game or the storyline of the game and neither exactly in what stage these games are currently at nor on which platform the game will launch.