Call of Duty: Mobile’s second season of 2023 – Heavy Metal to launch on 23 February at 5:30am IST, for Android and iOS. Only the best road warriors will be able to tame this post-apocalyptic desert hellscape that includes a new MP map – Diesel, two new MP modes – Goliath Clash! and Chaos Control, a new Unit Support perk, and much more.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 2: Heavy Metal gives players the opportunity to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a fresh supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Domino – Intimidation Tactics and the never-before-seen Deadman, as well as the Maddox weapon, Unit Support perk, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points (CP), and more launching throughout the season!

New MP Map – Diesel – First featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Diesel drops players into a quaint roadside pitstop smack in the middle of the desolate badlands.

– First featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Diesel drops players into a quaint roadside pitstop smack in the middle of the desolate badlands. Two New MP Modes – Test your luck in Chaos Control, a new variant of Control, or fulfill your mech fighter dreams in Goliath Clash! where players will spawn as Goliath and try to make it to a capture point where they’ll be rewarded with batteries to collect for a host of upgrades.

– Test your luck in Chaos Control, a new variant of Control, or fulfill your mech fighter dreams in Goliath Clash! where players will spawn as Goliath and try to make it to a capture point where they’ll be rewarded with batteries to collect for a host of upgrades. New BR Class – Ravager Launcher – Place a Sentry Turret that will automatically attack enemies within range, or upgrade to the High DMG Missile to lock, track and destroy vehicles.

– Place a Sentry Turret that will automatically attack enemies within range, or upgrade to the High DMG Missile to lock, track and destroy vehicles. New Weapon, Attachment and Perk – Pick up the new Maddox weapon, a great balanced AR; upgrade with the M4 – Underbarrel Launcher signature attachment; or level up with the new Unit Support perk.

Players can also expect a variety of updates and improvements to the game in Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 2: Heavy metal on top of new Seasonal Challenges, Lucky Draws, and more, releasing in the store at launch and throughout the season.