Block your dates as IGX Creators Summit 2021 to commence from 29 July

Indian gaming industry is thriving with new content, games, esports, teams, streamers and so on. To bring the gaming fraternity together and discuss the various developments happening in the Indian industry and how to bolster the way forward, Indian Games Expo – IGX Creators Summit is back with its 2021 edition and will be held on 29 and 30 July 2021.

Like most of the events, owing to the pandemic, the event will be virtual. At the IGX Creators Summit, the conversation will revolve around all things creative – from game design, art and music, to quality education in gaming, as well as the world of content creation around games.

The IGX Creators Summit is a unique property that shines a light on all things creative in the gaming industry. From the developers who have received global acclaim, to the content creators who have garnered legions of fans for their gameplay, to the talents at the forefront of making esports one of India’s largest spectator sports, the IGX Creators Summit will feature some of the biggest names from India’s gaming and esports scene. As India matures as a gaming market and thrives as a hub for game development, the IGX Creators Summit is a unique initiative designed to shine the spotlight on the creative processes that go into creating games and gaming content.

Through this two-day B2B digital platform, IGX team aims to foster a community of creators in the gaming industry. In 2019, we observed that gaming was all about going mainstream in India penetrating across ages, gender groups, and geographies. 2020 was all about expanding that growth and 2021 is all about engraving India’s name among the top three gaming hubs globally and the expansive content creators.

The brands participating in Creators Summit are Hungama Games, MPL Gaming, Trinity gaming, Ecole Intuit Labs, Pokkt, Wacom, Hunter Games, Adobe and many more.

Indian game developers and content creators have put India on the global stage and have paved the way for a new generation of creators to make their mark in the Indian gaming industry. To understand the current gaming ecosystem, here are the sessions which are planned for this year’s IGX Summit 2021:

Day1

Content and broadcast: taking gaming to the next level

Getting your first break in Gaming

Putting India on the Global map

Gaming as a career: The next generation gaming

Working with world’s biggest game studios

Diversifying gaming content for Indian audience

Day 2

Game Streaming as a legitimate career

Finding your audience: Tips for getting more views

Content Vs Personality: What audience look for

Breaking the mould: New trends in gaming

Importance of content in esports

How brands are using gaming content

Business in gaming: Emerging trends of the future

The two-day event will also give networking opportunities. So, make sure you keep yourselves free to catch-up with everything related to gaming! Don’t forget to register to attend it.

