Overwatch 2 unveiled a high-level roadmap of what players can expect in 2023, which includes the single largest drop of new gameplay released at one time since launch, all coming to the game in season 6.

Players can look forward to PvE Story Missions in season 6, complete with in-game cinematics, that will push the narrative arc of Overwatch forward for the first time since the original game release. Also coming in the new season are a new Support hero, a new core game mode in Flashpoint (with 2 new maps), and more. Details for all of this will be shared in the coming months before the new season launches later this summer.

Also included in the announcement is an update on general PvE development. When Overwatch 2 was originally announced in 2019, it was with two main components: Story Missions, and Hero Missions. To not pull resources away from the live game, the team made the difficult decision to cut Hero Missions.