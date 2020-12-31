BBTV launches new mobile game ‘Fernanfloo Party’, in partnership with influencer Fernanfloo

BBTV Holdings has announced the launch of mobile gaming app, Fernanfloo Party, in partnership with top Latin American content creator, Fernanfloo.

Fernanfloo Party features Latin America’s top YouTuber, Fernanfloo. With 38.6M YouTube Subscribers and over 8.7B all-time YouTube Views, he’s the world’s #40 top YouTuber, ahead of Ellen, Rihanna, and Billie Eilish.

BBTV’s first game with Fernanfloo, The Fernanfloo Game, hit #1 in 17 countries in 24 hours after being downloaded on iOS and Android.

The mobile gaming apps revenue stream is part of BBTV’s Plus Solutions, helping to further drive revenue for both BBTV and its content creators. Mobile apps are one of the key pillars to BBTV’s margin expansion strategy.

“We’re thrilled to release another game for one of the world’s most prominent influencers this Holiday Season.BBTV’s first game with Fernanfloo was an incredible success, and we’re looking forward to further entertaining his fans at this popular time of year. It’s an exciting launch for the business,” comments BBTV chairperson and CEO Shahrzad Rafati.

Smartphone gaming revenue was estimated at over $63 billion worldwide in 2020, with revenue from tablet games reaching 13.7 billion U.S. dollars. Moreover, forecasts suggest that revenue from the mobile gaming industry will continue to grow, surpassing the 100 billion U.S. dollar mark by 20231.

Based in El Salvador, Fernanfloo (YouTube Subs; 39.8M, YouTube Monthly Views; 118M, Facebook; 5.5M, Instagram; 6.5M, Twitter; 5.7M) is Latin America’s top YouTuber and with over 8.7B YouTube Views, he’s the world’s #40 top YouTuber, ahead of Ellen, Rihanna, and Billie Eilish.

In his new game, Fernanfloo Party, players have the ability to join Fernanfloo in some of his favorite challenges.

Game Features:

Jump! Jump! Jump on all the chorizos in Chorizo Stack.

Run! Run! Run past all the animals and…zombies in Animal Escape.

Collect all of the Fernanfloo’s including Bald Fern, Female Fern, Ninja Fern, along with Fern’s friends, and many more.

Play to beat Fernanfloo’s score, with new challenges on the way.

Fernanfloo says, “I’m back with my new mobile game, Fernanfloo Party, which was created alongside BBTV. I’m excited for my fans to try and beat my score by playing multiple fun Fernanfloo challenges!”

BBTV’s Mobile gaming apps are monetised through advertising and in-app purchases revenue which the Company shares with the content owner. Fernanfloo Party is available now worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. The game is free to download and includes in-app purchases.