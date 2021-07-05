‘BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA’ surpasses 10 million downloads and jumps to the top free game on Google Play Store

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) has surpassed over 10 million downloads at the Google Play Store. The game is currently available only for Android users via the Google Play Store and is expected to release soon for iOS userss too. Under an Early Access programme the game was originally made available on 17June on first come first serve basis.

During the official launch of the game BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA,Krafton CEO CH Kim, said, “We at Krafton are delighted to introduce BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA for our fans in India today. Designed exclusively for our Indian fans & gamers, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will provide a superlative gaming experience. This is just the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations and esports tournaments coming your way, and we will strive to ensure that our fans and community in India can fully enjoy the battlegrounds experiences.”

The battle royale game reportedly became the top free game in India to acquire more downloads than the Garena Free Fire. Earlier BGMI maker Krafton reported that it has crossed 40 million bench mark of pre registrations .

Few hours post launch on 3July, the game crossed the 10 million download mark, in celebration Krafton has offered players with a free in-game outfit, titled as the Constable set. The game is also offering players a classic crate coupon and three supply crate coupons as a reward for helping the game to reach its benchmark.



Krafton regional head investments and corp dev (IN/MENA) Anuj Tandon shares in his official tweets that: