‘BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA’ receives 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store in 2 weeks

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, thanked the Indian gaming enthusiasts for a sublime response to the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA since opening up pre-registrations in India. Developed by KRAFTON, the pre-registration for the game went live on Google Play Store for fans in India on 18May. It received 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day, crossing 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks.

Speaking on the tremendous response by Indian fans, Krafton CEO CH Kim said “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the BATTLEGROUNDS IP, first developed by me and my team in 2017. The BATTLEGROUNDS IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and KRAFTON will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players”.

The release date for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be announced at a later date says Krafton. Although it is being speculated that Krafton may launch the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA on 18June.

The fans can continue pre-registering for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA on Google Play Store Link by clicking on the “Pre-Register” button, and their pre-registration rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.