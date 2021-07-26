‘AWAY: The Survival Series’ to launch later this year for PC and console

Breaking Walls has revealed 13 minutes of gameplay footage for its upcoming nature documentary-inspired narrative adventure about the life of a sugar glider, AWAY: The Survival Series, which will launch later this summer on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

This latest developer walkthrough offers a first look at AWAY’s Photo Mode, an in-depth look at two more playable animals, a sneak peak at AWAY’s nighttime gliding mission, and an all new boss fight.

AWAY: The Survival Series lets you star in your own personal nature documentary as you glide through the forest, sneak past predators, and hunt down your prey, all while a narrator describes your every move. Set in a distant future where nature has reclaimed the planet, AWAY is a narrative-driven survival adventure where you embody a tiny sugar glider embarking on a quest to save your family. Soar across misty chasms, leap from tree to tree, and climb to the top of the forest canopy as you journey across the posthuman wilderness!

As you brave these untamed lands, you will have to hunt down small prey, fight larger enemies, and hide from apex predators. Jump, climb, and glide through your environments as you solve navigational puzzles and make your way through the dense jungle. Along the way players will uncover the mysterious remnants of a fallen human civilization. While most of the game is played from the perspective of the sugar glider, there are brief sequences where players can control other animals and insects, such as beetles, lizards, crabs, and more. The world of AWAY is vast and wild, and there’s something new to discover around every corner.

Breaking Walls is composed of an all-star team of industry veterans who have worked on acclaimed series such as Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia and Far Cry. Additionally, Breaking Walls has partnered with Life and Planet Earth II composer Mike Raznick to create an enchanting orchestral score for AWAY: The Survival Series. The result is a natural world brought to life with stunning detail.

Breaking Walls has also released a set of relaxing nature soundscapes recorded straight out of the game. Immerse yourself in the world of AWAY with the sounds of a dense forest, the gentle call of birds, and the echo of a distant waterfall.

A physical release for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will be available through Perp Games. This edition will include several exclusive extras for fans, including the amazing digital soundtrack, created and composed by Mike Raznick and a unique Augmented Reality Experience ‘growing out of the game’ packaging and created in conjunction with the United Nations’ climate and forest partnership (UN-REDD) and the Playing for the Planet Alliance.