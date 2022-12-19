The ‘Winter Wonderland’ in-game event makes its annual return running now through 5 January, during which ARK survivors can grab boosted rates, loot-filled presents, and collect 12 new chibis from this epic winter-themed extravaganza.

The ARK Winter Wonderland event is the very first in-game event for Nintendo Switch players after last month’s reboot of ARK: Survival Evolved, bringing content parity with PC and console ARK players. A solid 2023 roadmap of ARK content updates is planned, including parity with all traditional in-game events as well as the release of the ARK: Aberration Expansion Pack on 26December which brings an elaborate underground biome system with exotic new challenges for Switch players to face. Watch the ARK: Aberration Switch gameplay trailer.

October’s reboot for ARK Switch players revealed an Expanded Story Content Update which is now available for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players. The story update includes a series of new intro and ending cinematics for each ARK map, as well as the arrival of the community-requested Scorched Earth Ascension cinematic! Finally, the patch revisits older content and gives it fresh experience by adding in new voiceovers from David Tennant (as Sir Edmund Rockwell) and Madeleine Madden (as Helena Walker & H-LNA) to the game’s Dino Dossiers, Explorer Notes, and the epic Aberration showdown with element-addicted Rockwell!



To end the year on a dino-high, PC players of ARK can jump into the Survival of the Fittest Crossplay Prototype starting on 23December. Re-evolved from the ground up with redesigned mechanics, survivors will strive to be the last one standing in this competitive dino-battle mode. Stay tuned for information on console launch dates in the future.

ARK: Survival Evolved is available on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. In ARK, players are stranded naked, freezing and starving on a mysterious island where they must hunt, harvest, craft items, grow crops, and build shelters to survive. Use skill and cunning to kill, tame, breed, and ride dinosaurs and primeval creatures. Team up with hundreds of players online or try solo survival in offline play.