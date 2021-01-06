Aquatik Esports introduces Aquatik Alliance initiative and to host ‘League of Legends’ and ‘Valorant’ tournaments

Aquatik Esports to introduce its initiative the Aquatik Alliance, providing established esports organisations a place to scout and develop new talent. Led by industry-leading executives, Rob Borm from Game Informer and Andrew Bouley from Horizon Cloud Extended Reality, this initiative enables players of all skill sets access to competitive tournaments while also enabling pro esports organizations access to talent.

Aquatik’s weekly ‘Community Mashup’ tournament series eliminates many common barriers for gamers and provides them with quick and easy access to authentic cash-pool tournament experiences. On the other side of the spectrum, Aquatik’s monthly and seasonal tournaments attract all skill levels, including elite participants. Presented by Gigabyte, Aquatik’s upcoming League of Legends tournament on 30 January 2021 will feature players from Diamond to Challenger ranks, representing the 10th percentile up to the 0.01st percentile of players in North America. Attracting and supporting players as the professional season nears its start with the 2021 Scouting Grounds event rounds out the Aquatik Alliance for players.

Under the umbrella of Aquatik Alliance, Aquitik Esports and presenting sponsor, Corsair announce the ‘Big Time College Tournament’ featuring Valorant. From 8 January to 25 April 2021, 13 Schools within the Big 10 conference will compete for the $6,000 prize-pool championship.

“Our feeder initiative and our ‘Big Time College Tournament’ emphasise Aquatik’s core mantra to bring ‘Esports to Everyone’. The specific need for these core concepts within the esports ecosphere has been demonstrated by our rapid and sustainable growth. Regardless if someone is a beginner, a student, or has been grinding for years, Aquatik has a program to help them achieve their esports goals both on a professional and personal level. We have exciting plans on how we will continue to evolve these programs and initiatives over the next year,” says Andrew Bouley.