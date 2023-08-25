As per a senior corporate official, Singapore-based gaming firm Ampverse intends to open a gaming studio in India and expand its local workforce. According to Ampverse cofounder and chief strategy officer Charlie Baillie, the company will operate through a joint venture with DMI Finance.

Baillie said, “Content is a big part of our business. We will be investing in the studio and other capabilities as the month goes by. It will be set-up before the end of season one (of College Rivals esports tournament) which is in February. College Rival is the first IP. Beyond that we are looking at original content IPs and other esports format IPs while we will continue to grow College Rival.”

Apmverse plans to place gaming trucks in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Baillie said that Ampverse DMI began operations in India with eight to 10 workers and intends to grow to 50 personnel in the next 12-18 months.