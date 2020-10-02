‘Apex Legends’ crossplay will launch on 6 October

Respawn’s battle royale Apex Legends is getting its long-awaited crossplay feature on 6 October alongside the new limited-time “Aftermarket Collection” event.

“Since the launch of Apex Legends, cross-play has been one of the most requested features from our players who want the ability to play with their friends on other platforms. During the cross-play beta, players will have full access to cross-play functionality while we collect data, test the feature at scale, and most importantly, listen to you, the fans, for feedback,” explains game director Chad Grenier.

Cross-platform play will be enabled by default, developer Respawn said, but players can opt-out of the feature. The studio warned that players who disable cross-play will only be matched against each other, which runs the risk of “making your queue times very very long.”

Respawn did not mention the Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends, which was announced in June and confirmed to be part of the developer’s cross-platform plans, in Thursday’s announcement.

Get revved up for the Aftermarket Collection Event. Take part in the cross-play beta, dive into the new “Flashpoint” LTM, take on challenges to earn exclusive rewards, and more! It’s going to be a hell of a ride! 😎 Speed off into the Aftermarket Collection Event starting Oct 6. pic.twitter.com/iwEDkX1i9U — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 1, 2020

Respawn is enabling a universal in-game friend search feature for finding players and creating parties across platforms. As for cross-progression, Grenier says it will have more to share about that feature closer to the launch of its official Steam version later this year.