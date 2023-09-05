Left: Riddhi Gupta

Martech company AnyMind Group has appointed Riddhi Gupta as the lead of its gaming vertical. Leveraging over 12 years of expertise spanning the digital, television and radio sectors, Gupta is poised to assume responsibility for spearheading the company’s gaming vertical, injecting a novel perspective into its operations.

Having worked across leading media networks in India, she comes with a proven track record of delivering transformational growth for businesses. Being an expert at maximising revenues and servicing some of India’s biggest fantasy and RMG brands, she has worked along with the world’s biggest betting brands with a broad mandate of optimisation through key strategic, cross-functional initiatives to drive end-to-end performance.

AnyMind Group India & MENA country manager Rubeena Singh said, “India is the world’s largest mobile gaming market in terms of app downloads and has successfully produced gaming unicorns like Games24x7, Dream11, MPL etc. We believe there are great synergies between these brands and the services AnyMind India offers. Riddhi’s expertise and passion for gaming align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional marketing experiences to these brands.”

On her appointment, Gupta said, “I am thrilled to join the team and lead the gaming vertical. I am excited and looking forward to working with the talented team of AnyMind Group and addressing the needs of these brands by providing them with end to end solutions on mobile and social platforms.”

The company provides digital marketing, influencer marketing, publisher monetisation and creator monetisation solutions. In 2020, AnyMind Group entered the Indian market through the acquisition of POKKT, a leading mobile advertising platform. By 2023, the company achieved a significant milestone by going public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, marking its commitment to sustained global growth.