Allied Esports launches 24-hour cross-channel content strategy on Twitch

Allied Esports,has announced the launch of a 24-hour cross-channel content strategy on Twitch. Hundreds of hours of Allied Esports’ tournament productions and exclusive original content will be programmed around the clock across the Company’s Twitch channels, including the newly branded “Allied24Seven” channel, formerly known as “HyperXESALV.”

The 24-hour programming schedule, which has generated more than 2 million Live Views on Allied Esports’ Twitch channels since a pilot rollout was started in November, will include a wide selection of recent and classic Allied Esports event broadcasts from North America and Europe, including:

Original Productions: High-profile events, including Ninja Vegas ’18 and PlayTime with KittyPlays, featuring gaming superstars such as Ninja, KittyPlays, Myth and Pokimane, plus Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and New York Mets pitcher Trevor May.

Professional Events: Top-tier tournaments, including the Allied Esports Odyssey VALORANT Ignition Series tournament featuring G2 Esports, Team Liquid, FunPlus Phoenix, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Vodafone Giants and BBL Esports; the VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series, as well as additional Legend Series events, including VALORANT, Call of Duty and CS:GO; and the Allied Esports Vegas Minor featuring Rainbow Six Siege.

Community Competitions: Weekly LAN and online events, including Friday Frags featuring Fortnite, Saturday Night Speedway featuring Mario Kart 8, the Strafe Series featuring VALORANT and the Combustion Series featuring Rocket League, showcasing rising stars from Allied Esports’ gaming communities.

“With viewership across streaming platforms continuing to increase, we have the ability to tap into our extensive library and deliver a variety of exciting programming to both the stalwart and new, pandemic-era audiences clamoring for gaming content.From professional teams in top-tier tournaments to original events and weekly community competitions, fans now have the opportunity to experience the full array of our unique brand of esports entertainment,” said Allied Esports Entertainment CEO Frank Ng.

Allied Esports’ main Twitch channel, will continue as the home of the Company’s live event streams, including weekly online and offline tournaments produced at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, as well as top-tier events produced from the HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany.

As part of the new content strategy, Allied Esports has also transitioned its live broadcast of its popular Saturday Night Speedway featuring Mario Kart 8 tournament to YouTube to capitalise on the platform’s increased live esports viewership, which reached 1.6 billion cumulative hours watched in the third quarter of 2020, a jump of 131 per cent year-over-year. Re-airs of Saturday Night Speedway will be programmed into Allied Esports’ 24-hour schedule on Twitch.