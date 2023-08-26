Hundreds of gaming enthusiasts converged at Gaming Utsav 2023, an event organised by AKEF Esports, an esports organisation in the country that created a unique fusion of gaming, technology, and a traditional festival for the first time in India.

With an Onam-themed ambiance, around 400 attendees gathered at the Marriott Hotel in Kochi, marking a blend of the spirits of culture and gaming.

One of the highlights of this year’s Gaming Utsav, which was sponsored by AMD and Windows 11 was the presence of rap sensation Febin Joseph a.k.a. Fejo, and actress Cerena Ann. Fejo has appeared on MTV Hustle, and Mirchi Music Awards 2020 and is known for his hits such as “Thalayude Vilayattu” from Aaraattu, and “Aparaada Panka” from Maradona. He alongside Ann, a well-renowned figure from Malayalam Bigg Boss, engaged with fans to elevate the event’s excitement to greater heights.

The event also witnessed the attendance of over 50 regional gaming influencers and popular streamers. Big names such as Blind Psycho, Eagle Gaming, Brightfox, and Game Therapist, graced the event to engage with their fans and provide an unforgettable experience for them.

Expressing his thoughts on the success of Gaming Utsav 2023, AKEF Play managing director Amal Arjun JP said, “This year’s event marked a pivotal step in redefining the landscape of gaming events in India. By ingeniously blending the thrill of gaming with the cultural richness of the Onam festival, we were able to attract people from far and wide to come and rejoice with their favourite creators and celebrities. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to our sponsors, AMD and Windows 11, whose support was instrumental in bringing this vision to life.”

The event offered a range of attractions, from the immersive Gaming Expo showcasing to interactive stalls and creator meet-and-greet sessions. Attendees also had the chance to indulge in gaming experiences at various booths, VR stations, and simulators.

However, what truly set Gaming Utsav 2023 apart was its Onam-themed celebration. Conventional Onam games such as Vadam Vali and Kasera Kali were contested at the event. Additionally, every attendee was treated with a complimentary Onam Sadya in a classic manner on banana leaves.

“With an exclusive focus on quality and engagement, we were able to provide each participant with the opportunity to indulge in various gaming activities as well as the celebration of Kerala’s culture. Looking ahead, we are excited to build upon this success, and set new benchmarks for immersive and revolutionary gaming events,” he added.

The entire event was streamed live on AKEF’s YouTube channel.