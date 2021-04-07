The tug of war whether online fantasy sports should be categorised under the gaming or gambling category continues. While the courts in India have ruled majorly in favour of fantasy sports platforms and skill gaming, six states in India – Assam, Odisha, Telangana, Nagaland, Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh – have banned fantasy sports. Betting and gambling fall under the State legislature. The Andhra Pradesh Government passed an ordinance to amend the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act listing skill gaming as gambling and imposing stringent punishment which includes six months of imprisonment and 24 months of jail for repeat conviction to those charged with gambling. As per local circles survey report, 67 per cent respondents believe online fantasy sports platforms are classified as ‘gambling’. The survey received more than 50,000 responses from 21,000+ unique citizens located in 309 districts of India. 47 per cent respondents were from Tier 1 districts, 29 per cent from Tier 2 districts and 24 per cent were located in Tier 3, 4 and rural districts of India and 69 per cent respondents were men while 31 per cent were women for the report.

Here are the key findings