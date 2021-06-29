10 game releases to look out for in July 2021

Here is our pick of game releases that will see the light of day in July 2021:

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case (6 July)- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case is an adventure game. The storyline commence five years post the events of 1999’s “The Silver Case,” set in the new 25th Ward that arose in the bayside area of Kanto. In a room of the “Bayside Tower Land” apartment complex, a woman is found murdered under mysterious circumstances. This sets off a series of random events bridging across multiple protagonists including The Silver Case’s Tokio Morishima. With all viewpoints assembled, a truly shocking pattern emerges. Dive into a dark world of mystery and intrigue with The Silver Case! Experience renowned game designer SUDA51’s take on classic crime thrillers with this 2-in-1 collection, which features The Silver Case and its long-lost sequel, The 25th Ward: The Silver Case.

Platform: Switch



It is a dark fantasy 2D Action RPG about unraveling the mysteries of a destroyed kingdom. Long ago, in the distant reaches of Land’s End. The unforeseen descent of the “”Rain”” transformed all living things into frenzied undead monstrosities known as the Blighted. Faced with a calamity far beyond their understanding with no recourse, the kingdom fell into ruin, with no end in sight to the accursed rain. Meanwhile, in the remnants of this ruined world, a young girl named Lily awakens in the depths of a church. On this sorrowful path, encounter horrific enemies against whom a moment of inattention could be fatal. Overcome the hardships of your journey and reach the truth with the fallen knights.PS4Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is an upcoming role-playing video game, it is a spinoff title in the Monster Hunter series and a sequel to Monster Hunter Stories (2016). The story begins with the mass disappearance of Rathalos around the world. As the descendant of the legendary Rider named Red, the player character has a fateful encounter with a white-haired wyverian girl, Ena, who has been entrusted with a Rathalos egg. A flightless Rathalos with small black wings bursts out of the egg, which is said to bring ruin to the world in time.PC, Switch

F1 2021 (16 July Pre-order): It is a racing stimulation, sports game scheduled to open for pre order in July. Every story has a beginning in F1 2021, the official videogame of the 2021 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. Players will able to enjoy new features of F1 2021, including the thrilling story experience ‘Braking Point’, two-player Career, and get even closer to the grid with ‘Real-Season Start’. Players can take their team to the top in the acclaimed 10-year ‘My Team’ Career mode, or race head-to-head in split-screen and multiplayer. Immerse in the racing spectacle on the planet and race with the authentic lineup of twenty heroic drivers and ten iconic teams from the 2021 season. Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox



The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is an action-adventure game. Taking the role of series protagonist Link, players navigate the floating island of Skyloft and the land below it, completing quests that advance the story and solving environmental and dungeon-based puzzles. The original mechanics and combat, the latter focusing on attacking and blocking with sword and shield, are reliant on the Wii MotionPlus peripheral. Skyward Sword is the first game in the Zelda timeline, detailing the origins of the Master Sword, a recurring weapon within the series. Link, resident of a floating town called Skyloft, heads on a quest to rescue his childhood friend Zelda after she is kidnapped and brought to the Surface, an abandoned land below the clouds.Switch

Cris Tales , is an upcoming role-playing video game developed by Colombian indie game studios Dreams Uncorporated and Syck, and published by Modus Games. The game is a turn-based RPG, along with the ability to time jump, both on the map and in-battle, affecting the gameplay. Each playable character has their own unique abilities.In battle, Crisbell can summon the crystal powers to send enemies to the past or the future, altering their characteristics, in which the player can use it to take advantage. The battles are carried out using commands to select attacks, skills, or items, in addition to making the precise pressing of buttons during attacks, allowing doing more damage to enemies or receive less damage.In addition to the main story, the demo includes a Colosseum mode, where the player faces a horde of enemies, in order to test their skills.PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, StadiaIt is an adventure game in the Ace Attorney series, the game is divided between investigation, in which players explore areas to gather evidence and testimonies, and courtroom battles, in which players must find contradictions in witness testimonies to find the truth behind a case the game is divided between investigation, in which players explore areas to gather evidence and testimonies, and courtroom battles, in which players must find contradictions in witness testimonies to find the truth behind a case. Immerse yourself in a dramatic yet charming and witty world of evidence-gathering, deduction and courtroom battles with this double-pack of the adventures of rookie lawyer Ryunosuke. Set in late 19th century Japan and England, each title features five murder-mystery episodes filled with all the drama, laughs, twists, and “turnabouts” you’ve come to expect from the legally labyrinthine legacy of Ace Attorney. Join Ryunosuke Naruhodo, ancestor of series mainstay Phoenix Wright, as he attempts to uncover the secrets behind an international criminal conspiracy and solve a hauntingly baffling cold case, while tackling a series of tricky trials along the way. Dozens of hours of attorney action awaits youPC, PS4, SwitchThis is an adventure game. As a player sit back and learn about the district of Shibuya, the unique and colorful cast of team-mates, Reapers, and foes you’ll come across on your travels, and the stylish and fast-paced combat that awaits you. Meet Rindo and Fret, as they fight to change their fate. Collect and develop powerful psychic pins and be one of the first to experience the frenetic combat against the mysterious Noise. Player’s progress in the demo will transfer to the full game for those who purchase NEO: The World Ends with You.PS4, SwitchSamurai Warriors 5, known in Japan as Sengoku Musou 5 is an upcoming hack and slash game. The game will be a hack and slash, in which the player will face against hundreds of enemy soldiers in a battlefield, with the objective usually being the defeat of an enemy commander. The game will feature a new Hyper Attack, which will allow the player to traverse great distance while attacking enemies, and Ultimate Skill, augments that, depending on their type, can be used to continue combos, regenerate Musou Gauge, stun enemies, or deal a barrage of attacks. The game will use an art style resembling traditional Japanese painting.PC, PS4, Xbox, SwitchBlaster Master Zero 3 is a hybrid of side-scrolling and top-down action game. In Blaster Master Zero 3, it’s time to hop aboard the all-terrain battle tank G-SOPHIA SV and explore the world around you in sideview mode, then travel into the depths of numerous dungeons on foot in top-down mode as the series protagonist Jason! With a host of new abilities and weapons in your arsenal, Blaster Master Zero 3‘s hybrid of side-scrolling and top-down action is more intense than ever before! Blaster Master Zero 3 brings Jason back to where the series all began, the planet Sophia, in order to save series heroine Eve in this final installment of the BMZ trilogy.PC, PS4, Switch