Actor Chadwick Boseman aka Black Panther passes away at 43 of colon cancer

Black Panther bids adieu! Actor Chadwick Boseman best known for playing T’Challa aka Black Panther passed away at the age of 43 on 28 August. He was suffering from Colon Cancer for four years.

The news of his death was confirmed on his official social media handles with a statement released by his family. Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled it for years as it progressed to stage IV without making it public. He died at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

The statement read:

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.

Known for portraying baseball player Jackie Robinson, music icon James Brown, Boseman excelled in these roles but Black Panther earned him the fame of his life. His amazing performance as the Wakanda King was appreciated by critics and fans alike.

The first superhero of colour, T’Challa (in MCU) character was first introduced in 2016′s Captain America: Civil War, followed by his singular film in 2018. His ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute resonated with fans who have now been shocked at the news of his death.

Boseman reprised his role in Avengers: Infinity War and was seen standing at Tony Stark aka Iron Man’s funeral in Avengers: Endgame. Black Panther grossed more than $1.3 billion at the global box office, and is the only Marvel Studios film till date to receive a Best Picture Nomination at the Oscars.

Most recently, he starred in the crime drama 21 Bridges and Spike Lee’s war drama Da 5 Bloods. He also completed filming on the upcoming Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which is based on August Wilson’s play and is expected to be Boseman’s final film appearance.

Boseman was supposed to return for a Black Panther 2, which Disney-Marvel had originally scheduled to release in May 2022 but had not yet begun filming due to the pandemic. He was also expected to lend his voice to the animated Disney+’s Marvel series, What If…?, and it’s still not revealed if he completed recording before his death.

Marvel Studios said in an official statement, “Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever.”

Born in 1976 in South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard University in film studies.