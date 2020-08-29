Season 24 of ‘Thomas and Friends’ coming to Netflix

Mattel Television’s sells more than two million books every year is coming back for a new season. Season 24 of the beloved series debuts on 1 September with 20 new 11-minute episodes. The season will be available on Netflix, where season 23 of the series, as well as six different specials are also available.

In this new season, Thomas and his friends Emily, Percy, Gordon, Rebecca, Nia, and James visit different countries of the world and meet new characters along the way, including an American inventor, an electric train from Japan and a car made entirely of locomotive parts.

Created for television by Britt Alcroft, the new season of Thomas & Friends is executive produced by Christopher Keenan. It is produced by Ian McCue, with David Stoten as series head writer, while the animation is produced by Jam Filled.

Thomas the Tank Engine was originally created in 1945 by Reverend W. Awdry’s son Christopher, the tales of Thomas and his friends on the Island of Sodor sells more than two million books every year. For the 75th anniversary of the blue engine, Mattel has been celebrating with new merchandise across various platforms.