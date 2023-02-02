James Gunn and Peter Safran, the DCU’s co-founders, have unveiled a comprehensive schedule for the revamped DCU. The two also revealed a host of brand-new titles for television and the big screen, along with the news that Superman Legacy will be the first movie to establish the rebooted universe in 2025. “Gods and Monsters” will be the title of their DCU’s first chapter, and according to Gunn, there is no one better to begin such a chapter than the saintly Superman. But there will be more Kryptonians in the movies besides Clark Kent. Gunn and Safran also revealed new information on a forthcoming Supergirl film.

According to Gunn, the movie, tentatively titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is anticipated to be ready for the big screen not long after Superman Legacy. Gunn said, “We’ll have a Superman coming out. And then two years later, we have Supergirl coming out.” As Superman Legacy is slated to release on 11 July 2023, the audience can expect the Supergirl movie to release in 2027. Gunn and Safran have, however, made clear that they are never going to put a film into production before the script is right.

Although neither the actors nor crew of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow have been revealed, Gunn said that the movie would be based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book of the same name. Gunn revealed that King was essential for the development of the DC Universe, saying, “King has been one of the architects of this entire situation. He has been one of the guys in the room with us, along with four or five other writers, and I love his take on these characters where he just slightly turns them to be something very unique.”

Despite the fact that Gunn and Safran declined to discuss specific plot details for Woman of Tomorrow, they did say that this version of Kara Zor-El is tougher than earlier her on-screen appearances. Gunn explained, “Superman was sent to Earth, and, and he was raised by incredibly loving parents, whereas Kara was in Krypton, she was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet, and lived there for the first 14 years of her life among a horrible situation where she watched everybody around her die. So she’s a much harsher and more f*ked up Super Girl than we’ve been used to this far.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is expected to release sometime in 2027.