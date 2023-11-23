The trailer of the much awaited Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal is finally out, and it looks… neat.

It follows the story of a son (Ranbir Kapoor) whose love for his father (Anil Kapoor) knows no bounds. As their bond begins to fracture, a chain of extraordinary events unfold causing the son to undergo a remarkable transformation consumed by a thirst for vengeance.

While nothing can be said about the story yet, one thing is for sure – Ranbir Kapoor is going to rule the screen in the film. No one plays a passionate on-screen character better than Kapoor, and watching him playing a complex and disturbed character yet again after so long (after Rockstar and Tamasha) is going to be a treat. And then we have Anil Kapoor, who has been playing the not-very-like-able and bad guy roles movie after movie, with unfaltering charm each time. So expectations from him to shoulder this film are as high as they are on Ranbir. Pushpa-fame Rashmika Mandanna plays the lover and wife of Ranbir, and as usual, looks beautiful. Let’s hope her role and her relationship with Ranbir in the film is more defined and not reduced to a lover who is just there..existing in the frame.

The trailer shows fast-paced action sequences, fights, lots of blood, and too many guns. Since this was just the trailer, expect a lot more fight-shots – and elaborate ones that too – in the film. One shot that stands out is when Ranbir is firing with a massive gun. Combine that with multiple other shots with guns and firing, you know there’s VFX work gone into it. The VFX for this film is done by Do It Creative, NY VFXWAALA, Visual Birds Studio, Famous Studios and Redchillies.vfx. What work has been done by these studios respectively, can be known post the release of the film.

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, previously known for directing Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. Vanga is also the writer and editor of the film, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar.

Animal releases in theatres on 1 December 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.