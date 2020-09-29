Disney’s D23 Expo Delayed to 2022

Disney announced that it has moved its next D23 expo back a year until 2022. The seventh biannual event, held in Anaheim, California, at the Anaheim Convention Center, had been scheduled to take place next summer, but will now be held on 9 to 11 September 2022.

Disney did not specify why the expo had been delayed, but stated that the revised date would coincide with the company’s founding in 1923 and be used to kick off Disney’s 100th anniversary.

The 2019 event featured high-profile talents such as Chris Pratt, Dwayne Johnson, Tom Holland, and Emily Blunt, as well as surprise reveals such as an Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ featuring prequel trilogy star Ewan McGregor. The company also used last year’s expo to feature titles ranging from Black Widow and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, to Frozen II and Ford v Ferrari. The last D23 Expo was held in August of last year, several months before Disney+ launched and Disney used the expo to unveil a discounted bundle for the streaming service.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced Disney to delay many of its film including Jungle Cruise, Eternals and Black Widow.