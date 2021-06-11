The Witcher’s Twitter account posts a suspenseful date

Few hours ago, The Witcher posted a big tease causing a buzz amongst the fandom about the possible release date. Twitter can be nebulous with its restricted word limit and reach. It all started with a tweet that Witcher game account and a string of comments ensued by none other than Witcher Netflix, CD Projekt Red account and Gwent account.

The Witcher account posted on Twitter, saying “Hey @WitcherNetflix, are you free on July 9th?” The Witcher Netflix responded with “Hi, @CDPROJEKTRED! Sure – want to meet up?” The Witcher game account replied, “It’s a date!”, and then Gwent posted emojis to indicate that they have marked it on the calendar.

Hey @WitcherNetflix, are you free on July 9th? — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 11, 2021

There is a high likelihood that 9 July will be a release date for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf or something related to Gwent. As it happens, The Witcher season 2, is currently in post-production and Blood Origin is still in the works. We could be looking at a Witcher-themed event or presentation but our guess is just as good as yours. Since Netflix started it, most likely it could be streamed or a trailer.



Here’s the official description for The Witcher season 2 below:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Currently the VFX work on season two is being done by Industrial Light & Magic, Rodeo FX, Cinesite, One of Us, Platige Image, Mr. X, The Third Floor, Clear Angle Studio, Nviz.