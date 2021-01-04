Shows coming soon to Star on Disney+ in the UK

Star, the new digital arm of Disney, will soon be making its way to Disney+. This new streaming service will allow subscribers to watch/enjoy more adult-aimed content.

Launching as part of Disney+ on 23 February in the UK, Star will house plenty of varied content across studios and services, drawing from Disney’s ownership of Hulu, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television. This will mean more series will be available on the platform in addition to that from the house of Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney.

However, it will double the amount of content on the platform with existing shows and new original series eventually in the days to come. This also indicates a price increase for the service from £5.99 per month to £7.99 per month or £79.90 for the whole year.

Ahead of its launch, Express.co.uk revealed the content line-up for 2021 starting with Star original, Big Sky. Rest are- Love, Victor; 24; Lost; Prison Break; Desperate Housewives; How I Met Your Mother; The X-Files; Atlanta; Black-ish.

During the company’s Q3 earnings call in mid 2020, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that it will be launching a new international direct-to-consumer (d2c) general streaming service, exploring the new PVoD (premium video on demand) model. He further added that in many markets the streaming platform will be fully integrated into Disney+ platform from both a marketing and a technology perspective, but it will be distributed under the Star brand in India.