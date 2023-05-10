Prime Gaming, a benefit of Amazon Prime membership, recently revealed the content update for the month of May. The May Free Games with Prime lineup features 15 titles, including Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition, The Almost Gone, Alpha Mission 2, Lila’s Sky Ark and more.

Prime Gaming saves members money every day with deals, free delivery, prescription savings and quality entertainment. Amazon Prime members can claim these offers for a limited time at Prime Gaming’s website.

Starting 1 May, Prime members will have full access to a new slate of popular games on the Prime Gaming Channel, including LEGO DC Super-Villains, Resident Evil 2, Overcooked! and Frog Island.

Prime Gaming is offering 15 free titles throughout May, with the first game available to claim starting 4 May. This month’s lineup gives players different experiences, from saving the rebel alliance from imperial onslaught in Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D to uncovering secrets of past lives in Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition.

Players can come back every Thursday to claim their Free Games with Prime at their website.

Here are the gaming titles:

4 May

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D [Amazon Games App] – Save the Rebel Alliance from imperial onslaught in this thrilling flight simulation game where players take on the role of Luke Skywalker and assemble their Rogue Squadron team to fly into battle, engage in intense, fast-paced space and planetary missions to continue the fight for freedom.

Super Sidekicks [Amazon Games App] – Dribble, pass and use a variety of techniques to compete against the best teams from around the world as players battle for the SNK Cup.

Samurai Shodown IV [Amazon Games App] – Test your samurai skills using powerful attacks to wage intense battles and defeat Amakusa before he conquers the modern world.

11 May

Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition [Amazon Games App] – Explore the planes, survive dangerous combat scenarios and solve mysterious puzzles in this story-rich, tactical role playing game set in the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse.

Lake [Amazon Games App] – Take on the role of Meredith Weiss and take a break from the big city to decide how you want to experience the beautiful Providence Oaks, featuring its iconic lake and scenery.

Robo Army [Amazon Games App] – Take on high-powered collisions in this beat ‘em up title as players crush and destroy their enemies to restore peace from the robot corps known as Hell Jeed.

Last Resort [Amazon Games App] – Save humanity’s first hotel on Mars by taking down hordes of aliens in this small co-op shooter game.

18 May:

Kardboard Kings [Amazon Games App] – Own the best card shop in town by earning a reputation with customers, beating your shop goals, unlocking new decorations and more.

The Almost Gone [Amazon Games App] – Unlock intricate dioramas to experience the plethora of connections of your life in this narrative puzzle game about death, loss and mental health.

3 Count Bout [Amazon Games App] – Become the world’s strongest wrestler by learning the moves and winning hard fought battles to take the champion’s throne for yourself.

Alpha Mission 2 [Amazon Games App] – Recapture the universe from the seven star alliance by utilising 11 types of various power armour in this vertical scrolling arcade game.

25 May:

Lila’s Sky Ark [Legacy Games Code] – Protect a psychedelic world from bizarre beasts and punishing bosses in this poetic mystery filled with secrets, puzzles and music.

Agatha Knife [Amazon Games App] – Embark on a whimsically twisted adventure with Agatha, as players join her in exploring her love for eating meat and her friendships with animals.

King of the Monsters 2 [Amazon Games App] – Become the undisputed king of the monsters as players take on earthshaking battles against a plethora of behemoths.

Kizuna Encounter [Amazon Games App] – Engage in intense battles as players use both weapons and fists alike to win in single-round sudden death tag-team matches.

Amazon Prime members can look forward to even more great content throughout the month of May, including new in-game loot and content drops for FIFA 23, Lost Ark, New World and more. One should follow the website for all the latest updates.