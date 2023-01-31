Live-action adaptation of the popular manga series One Piece is coming to Netflix in 2023. A character teaser image of Monkey D. Luffy was also made available by the streamer. Netflix hasn’t set out a premiere date for the series yet. One Piece was ordered as a 10-episode series by Netflix in January 2020.

Eiichiro Oda who is the executive producer of the live-action series is also the creator of the manga One Piece on which the live-action series is based. The series stars, Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Other cast members include McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Chioma Umeala and Steven Ward. The makers will announce the additional cast members later.

Adventure is on the horizon! One Piece sets sail in 2023 https://t.co/5YhPXFt8GS pic.twitter.com/GQH2MSAvCF — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2023

The story revolves around Luffy who sets out on a quest to become king of the pirates and discover the famous “One Piece” treasure. Tomorrow Studios and Netflix jointly produce One Piece with Shueisha. Executive producers, showrunners, and writers are Matt Owens and Steve Maeda. Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements are also the executive producers of the show.

One Piece first appeared in the form of manga in 1997. After that several anime series and 15 animated films based on One Piece have been released till now.