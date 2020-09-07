Leading OTT players give a nod to universal self-regulation code

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) released the Universal Self-Regulation Code for OCCPs (‘Code’), which has been adopted by 15 leading OTT players and Online Curated Content Providers in India.

The present set of signatories include ZEE5, Viacom18, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Arre, HoiChoi, Hungama, Shemaroo, Discovery Plus and Flickstree.

The goal of this industry-wide effort is to empower consumers with information and tools to assist them in making informed choices with regard to viewing decisions for them and their families, while at the same time, nurturing creativity and providing creators the freedom to tell the finest stories. By aiming to do what is best for both consumers and creators as guiding principles, the Code intends for India to be one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing entertainment industries in the world.

Commenting on this development, IAMAI digital entertainment committee chairman Tarun Katial said, “The Universal Self-Regulation Code for OCCPs is built around a shared belief that consumer empowerment and creative excellence are key to the long-term success of the Indian entertainment industry. With the framework for age classification, content descriptions and parental controls in combination with a grievance redressal system, we’ve made it easier for consumers to make the right viewing decisions for themselves and their families.”

To enable more consumer more choice and control, the Universal Self-Regulation Code includes a framework for age classification and content descriptions for titles as well as access control tools. The code also introduces a clear, transparent and structured grievance redressal and escalation mechanism for reporting non-compliance with the prescribed guidelines. As a part of this mechanism, each OCCP will set-up a consumer complaint department and/or an internal committee as well as an advisory panel which will deal with complaints, appeals and escalations. The advisory panel will constitute a minimum of three members, including an independent external advisor and two senior executives of the respective OCCP.

“The combination of empowering consumers and enabling creative excellence will help Online Curated Content Providers be at the forefront of taking the best stories from India to the world and bringing the finest stories from around the world to Indian consumers. Most of the major streaming services have adopted the Code and we look forward to others joining.” Katial added.

The code is in effect from 15 August and allows OCCPs to comply with all the guidelines within the time span. Each signatory to the code has agreed to appoint an external advisor as part of the grievance redressal mechanism within 60 days from today.