Webtoon launches its production division, Webtoon Studios

Webtoon, the world’s largest digital comic publisher has announced the launch of its production division, Webtoon Studios. The new multi-platform venture connects Webtoon’s vast library of titles and creators with a myriad of entertainment platforms including: film, television, interactive entertainment, licensing, and merchandising.

“Today marks a huge step for Webtoon. Webcomics have grown into a cultural phenomenon over the past 15 years – especially for younger generations. This is another important step in building a greater bridge from our creator’s works on Webtoon to film, TV and beyond,” said Webtoon CEO Ken Kim.

Additionally, Webtoon has partnered with The Jim Henson Company to develop Rachel Smythe’s Lore Olympus. The platform also announced the expansion of its partnerships with Vertigo Entertainment (IT, The LEGO Movie) and with Bound Entertainment (Okja, Snowpiercer) for a live-action sci-fi series.

It will also partner with Rooster Teeth Studios (RWBY, gen:LOCK), which will serve as animation studio and co-producer on a supernatural action series.

IP Development SVP Taylor Grant added, “Webtoon IP has had a tremendously successful track record in other mediums. Recent global hits, Tower of God, Noblesse and The God of High School, all released in 2020, showcase how beloved our series are around the world. Webtoon Studios represents an important next phase in our evolution as a true multi-platform company. This is a bold investment by Webtoon in both our incredible community of webcomic creators as well as our partners. With multiple deals currently in the works with major studios, producers and production companies, we’ll have much more exciting news to share in the coming months.”

The new division is also set to launch WebtoonStudios.com, an online portal providing updates and information on Webtoon properties in development, upcoming projects, readership stats and a browsable portfolio of available and in-development titles, updated monthly.

Webtoon originally launched in South Korea in 2004 and reached the U.S. soon after. It features a variety of web-based comics that span several genres including romance, thriller, fantasy, comedy and more. The platform boasts over 67 million monthly users around the world (10+ million in the U.S. alone), of which about 16.5 million read daily.