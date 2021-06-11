Spinoff of Todd MacFarlane’s ‘Spawn’ comics is getting ready for live-action TV series

Sam and Twitch, a spinoff series based on the Spawn comics, is all set for its TV adaptation and is in the early stage of development.

Todd MacFarlane, creator of the Spawn comics’ universe, is working on a live-action TV series of the show. Sam and Twitch are the two detectives who first appeared in original Spawn No.1 comics in 1992 and from then they both became the most popular stars of their own book. A previous Sam and Twitch spinoff from Kevin Smith, the BBC, and Dick Wolf was born and died in 2017.

McFarlane is a Canadian comic book creator, artist, writer, filmmaker best known for his work in The Amazing Spider-Man and superhero horror-fantasy series Spawn.

THR reported that MacFarlane is building on existing Spawn film and television adaptations, the first of which came out in 1997 and the second of which aired for three seasons on HBO from 1997 to 1999. With his new show, MacFarlane hopes to continue building toward a shared Spawn universe.

MacFarlane told THR, “Could there be a third or fourth big shared universe? Possibly, but is it going to happen fast with one or two individuals? No…It’s going to be a long, multi-creator group that is just going to spread your creative seeds and stand back and hope it grows into a forest.”

An independent film studio wiip is teaming on the project. Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg (The Cipher, Condor) will pen the script of Sam and Twitch. The project will be executive produced by MacFarlane, Smilovic, and Katzberg, as well as Paul Lee and Mark Roybal from wiip. As for the shared universe, MacFarlane is currently working on another film adaptation with Blumhouse Productions starring Jamie Foxx (Spawn) and Jeremy Renner (Twitch).